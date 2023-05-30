AUSTIN, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Hermleigh Lady Cardinals are back in the Class A state championship for the second year in a row after beating Dodd City, 9-3.

Summer Smith was the star of the game for the Lady Cardinals. As the starting pitcher, Smith struck out eleven batters and gave up just six hits. As a hitter, she delivered three hits and drove in three runs.

Neither team was able to get a run across the plate until Hermleigh broke through with seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Five different Lady Cardinals drove in runs in that half of the inning.

Dodd City answered that with three runs in the top of the sixth inning to keep things interesting; however, Hermleigh scored two more in the bottom of the sixth inning. Syirah Callaway drove came through with her second RBI of the game with a fielder choice, and Smith’s single to center scored Callaway for the final run of the game.

The state championship game is next for Hermleigh. The Lady Cardinals play D’Hanis on Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m. in Austin.