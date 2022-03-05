The Hermleigh Cardinals made history on this Saturday afternoon appearing in the boy’s first ever Regional Tournament.

The Cardinals couldn’t get much going early on.

Irion County shot well from the floor and extended their lead by 20 before the half.

Head Coach Sammy Winters said. “There’s never been a doubt for how much they love their kids and their community and it’s a great place, and we’ve got great kids with great teachers and just everything. You can speak on and on about all the great things in Hermleigh and community support is a big part of it.”

The Cardinals end their season falling 68 to 37.