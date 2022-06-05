With the UIL State Softball Tournament wrapping up yesterday, our Hermleigh Lady Cardinals made it to the 1A title game on Wednesday.

With a season of ups and downs, rights and lefts. This team was the only team of the four in their class to be runner-ups in their district. That type of stress going through the playoffs can be a lot. But, the fun this team brings to practice is a once in a lifetime bond between the coaches and players.

Head Coach Sammy Winters said, “Super blessed. I know I say that everytime, but our kids our coaches. There was a bond within that team that is very rare and very seldom do you get that. They make practice fun, it’s 100 degrees and we’re going out practicing on the turf and it’s fun. The people you’re around, that’s why we were here and so just proud of our kids.”

Winters is wrapping his first year as coach for the Lady Cardinals and is looking for another state run next year.