Herron, Kasongo provide big plays for Cooper

The Cooper Cougars are on the road over in Fort Worth for a District 3-5A Division I game against Brewer.

The Cougars are usually a run team, but a couple of game breaking receivers are making themselves known.

Cam Herron and Caleb Kasongo combined for 15 catchers, 309 yards, and five touchdowns in the last two games.

Aaron Roan is happy to see those guys stepping up.

Roan said, “They’ve been progressing really well, and it gives us a dynamic there. I feel like our receiving group as a whole has gotten better every week that we’ve been practicing and playing to be able to utilize all of those guys. If you want to hone in on one, we’ve still got a couple of others that can step in and still to the job and still be efficient and still be effective. I think we saw that open some things up for Cam last week. Who’s it going to be this week. It’s going to be interesting and fun to see.”

The Cougars take on Fort Worth Brewer tomorrow night in Fort Worth.

The Bears are 3-0 in district play.