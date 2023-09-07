ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The 4th ranked Abilene High Eagles host Midland Legacy, formerly known as Midland Lee on Friday.

With this undefeated match up Abilene High brings a big-time playmaker with them.

Junior Ryland Bradford raised eyebrows with a big play against Cooper and a one-handed big play in week one against Odessa Permian.

The work continues, but Bradford is a game changer.

“It’s going against our defense, I feel like we have a great team of players,” said Ryland Bradford.

Bradford added, “So going against them every week is making me better and going and getting in the game on the field is like they don’t have nothing on my team. That’s how I feel, it helps me get better for the week.”

Head coach Mike Fullen said, “He’s just developed into a playmaker. Constantly knows that he can get better and there’s things that he can work on. But where he’s come from this time last year is tremendous. I always knew he had the ability. His work ethic that he’s put in over the Summer and then entrusting in the schemes.”

Bradford and the Eagles welcome Legacy on Friday at Shotwell Stadium with kick off set for 7 p.m.