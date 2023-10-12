ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Abilene High Eagles are facing their biggest challenge in district play on Friday night against Lubbock Cooper.

Starting running back Chad Lara is getting it done on the ground, just in time.

Lara took over the role after Bam Rashaw was injured, and his performance last week against Caprock was his best.

He is kind of a hybrid that can play on both sides of the ball, and his coach loves having him around.

“Well he’s our “Mr. Football,” said head coach Mike Fullen. “You now on our team, he’ll anything for the team wherever you need him, very unselfish player. We just knew his value to our team was a different aspect and different parts of the team. And so I’m glad to see him have a good senior year,” Fullen added.

Chad Lara said, ” It’s good you know, it’s a good feeling. I mean like how they can count on me and I can count on them, I trust them wherever they put me. If they need me to block, if they need me to run, I’ll do anything for this team. Bam being gone it really hurt the team and I just had to step up.”

Lara and the rest of the state-ranked Eagles face number fourteen Lubbock Cooper at Shotwell Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m.