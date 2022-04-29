GRANBURY, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s golf team is in eighth place after the first round of the American Southwest Conference Championship which is being played at the par-72 6,777-yard Nutcracker Golf Club in Granbury.

LeTourneau leads the tournament after the first round with a 293 total. UT-Dallas and Howard Payne are tied at 295 and Mary Hardin-Baylor and Concordia are tied at 298. East Texas Baptist (304), McMurry (310), HSU (317) and Belhaven (320) round out the field.

Jonathon Hester led the Cowboys with a 75 in the first round. Luke Jun had a 78, Anthony Browning shot a 79 and Andrew Bin had an 85. The event is a play six, count four tournament. Jack Estes (86) and Bobby Johnson (87) completed the Cowboys lineup.

Corbin Barton of LeTourneau leads the individual race with a two-under par 70. He has a one-stroke lead over Hank Crain of East Texas Baptist and Kyle Anderson of Howard Payne.

The teams will play 18 holes on Saturday.