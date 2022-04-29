GRANBURY, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s golf team is in eighth place after the first round of the American Southwest Conference Championship which is being played at the par-72 6,777-yard Nutcracker Golf Club in Granbury.

LeTourneau leads the tournament after the first round with a 293 total. UT-Dallas and Howard Payne are tied at 295 and Mary Hardin-Baylor and Concordia are tied at 298. East Texas Baptist (304), McMurry (310), HSU (317) and Belhaven (320) round out the field.

Jonathon Hester led the Cowboys with a 75 in the first round. Luke Jun had a 78, Anthony Browning shot a 79 and Andrew Bin had an 85. The event is a play six, count four tournament. Jack Estes (86) and Bobby Johnson (87) completed the Cowboys lineup.

Corbin Barton of LeTourneau leads the individual race with a two-under par 70. He has a one-stroke lead over Hank Crain of East Texas Baptist and Kyle Anderson of Howard Payne.

The teams will play 18 holes on Saturday.

8 Hardin-Simmons317 
T14 Jonathon Hester75 
T29 Luke Jun78 
T35 Anthony Browning79 
T46 Andrew Bin85 
48 Jack Estes86 
T49 Bobby Johnson87 
   
Team Scoring  
1 LeTourneau293 
T2 UT-Dallas295 
T2 Howard Payne295 
T4 Mary Hardin-Baylor298 
T4 Concordia298 
6 East Texas Baptist304 
7 McMurry310 
8 Hardin-Simmons317 
9 Belhaven320 
   
Top 10 Individuals  
1    Corbin Barton, LETU70 
T2    Kyle Anderson, HPU71 
T2    Hank Crain, ETBU71 
T4    Jarrett Grinnel, UTD72 
T4    Parker Mitas, UMHB72 
T6    Davis Archer, UTD73 
T6    Wes Nolen, LETU73 
T6    Warren Taylor, MCM73 
T6    Bryson Thurston, LETU73 
T10    Kaleb Brown, HPU74 
T10    Ben Constancio, CTX74 
T10    Jared Harvey, UTD74 