GRANBURY, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s golf team is in eighth place after the first round of the American Southwest Conference Championship which is being played at the par-72 6,777-yard Nutcracker Golf Club in Granbury.
LeTourneau leads the tournament after the first round with a 293 total. UT-Dallas and Howard Payne are tied at 295 and Mary Hardin-Baylor and Concordia are tied at 298. East Texas Baptist (304), McMurry (310), HSU (317) and Belhaven (320) round out the field.
Jonathon Hester led the Cowboys with a 75 in the first round. Luke Jun had a 78, Anthony Browning shot a 79 and Andrew Bin had an 85. The event is a play six, count four tournament. Jack Estes (86) and Bobby Johnson (87) completed the Cowboys lineup.
Corbin Barton of LeTourneau leads the individual race with a two-under par 70. He has a one-stroke lead over Hank Crain of East Texas Baptist and Kyle Anderson of Howard Payne.
The teams will play 18 holes on Saturday.
|8 Hardin-Simmons
|317
|T14 Jonathon Hester
|75
|T29 Luke Jun
|78
|T35 Anthony Browning
|79
|T46 Andrew Bin
|85
|48 Jack Estes
|86
|T49 Bobby Johnson
|87
|Team Scoring
|1 LeTourneau
|293
|T2 UT-Dallas
|295
|T2 Howard Payne
|295
|T4 Mary Hardin-Baylor
|298
|T4 Concordia
|298
|6 East Texas Baptist
|304
|7 McMurry
|310
|8 Hardin-Simmons
|317
|9 Belhaven
|320
|Top 10 Individuals
|1 Corbin Barton, LETU
|70
|T2 Kyle Anderson, HPU
|71
|T2 Hank Crain, ETBU
|71
|T4 Jarrett Grinnel, UTD
|72
|T4 Parker Mitas, UMHB
|72
|T6 Davis Archer, UTD
|73
|T6 Wes Nolen, LETU
|73
|T6 Warren Taylor, MCM
|73
|T6 Bryson Thurston, LETU
|73
|T10 Kaleb Brown, HPU
|74
|T10 Ben Constancio, CTX
|74
|T10 Jared Harvey, UTD
|74