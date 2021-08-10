High expectations drive Brownwood Lions into 2021

The Brownwood Lions have a winning tradition that dates back to when Head Coach Gordon Wood ran the program, and last year Brownwood finished 4-6, failing to meet those standards.

Head Coach Sammy Burnett says “Brownwood is thick in tradition, and everybody here has high expectations every year regardless. There’s no excuses made. It’s either you get it done for you don’t.”

Chance Jones says, “Living in Brownwood it’s an expectation to win games every week, and it’s what we know we have to live up to, and that we need to be able to perform for the Town to Brownwood.”

The Lions are using two-a-days to build depth across their roster, and spark position battles to get the most out of their players before the season starts.

Jason Jackson says, “It’s good to have that competition, and especially the close ones we have. So it builds us up as a team and we’ll just be ready.”

Dryden Anderson says, “We just gotta be nasty. We were two years ago. We did pretty good and we’re just trying to be a nasty Brownwood defense and just play good every game. Not give up yards, fight, make the offense fight for everything.”

This years upper classmen say they’re looking forward to stepping into leadership roles, to help inspire the younger players on the roster to push themselves, so they can slide into the starting lineup when that opportunity comes.

Chance Jones says, “It’s really important to have the trust in our offense and know that we have leaders that everybody can count on, and if that’s all clicking together then we’re going to have good chemistry.”

Coach Burnett says “For the under classmen, they need to see role models in the upper classmen and it starts with their work ethic. It starts with their discipline, and it starts with their respect and relationships they have with each other and the coaches.”

Brownwood kicks off the 2021 season at home against Lampasas, and after not reaching their goals last year, tallying up wins early on could help the Lions energize their fan base, that’s starving to get back on top.

Coach Burnett says “Brownwood has always been a program that outworked everybody. Whether it’s in the offseason, whether it’s in the weight room, or whether it’s outworking people on the field, and that’s out M-O right now.”

The Brownwood Lions are ranked sixth in wins in Texas high school football history with 754 wins.