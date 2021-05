High School Baseball Highlights and Scores

Class 5A: Regional Semifinals

Game 2

Aledo 6 (2-0)

Wylie 1 (0-2)

Aledo eliminates Wylie from the playoffs.

Class 3A: Regional Semifinals

Game 2

Jim Ned 8 (1-1)

Shallowater 5 (1-1)

Jim Ned forces a series deciding Game 3, Saturday at 5:00pm.

Class 2A: Regional Semifinals

Game 1

Anson 6 (1-0)

West Texas 1 (0-1)

Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday at 1:00pm.

Class 1A: Region Finals

Game 2

Nazareth 2 (2-0)

Westbrook 1 (0-2)

Nazareth knocks Westbrook out of the playoffs.