CLASS 5A BASEBALL PLAYOFFS:

Aledo 2 Wylie 1 — FINAL

Aledo takes a 1-0 lead in the series.

Game 2 is Friday at 1pm at ACU’s Scott Field

CLASS 4A BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

Stephenville 6 Snyder 2 — FINAL

Stephenville takes a 1-0 lead in the series.

Game 2 is Saturday at 1pm at HSU’s Hunter Field

CLASS 2A BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

Albany 11 Clarendon 4 — FINAL

Albany takes a 1-0 lead in the series.

Game 2 is Saturday at 2pm at Lubbock Christian University