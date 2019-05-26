High School Baseball Regional Semifinals Highlights and Scores

Playoff Scores, May 25, 2019 –

Class 3A

Wall 11

Breckenridge 1

Wall ends Breckenridge’s season after winning in 5 innings.

Wall remains undefeated on the season after the Game Two victory.

Breckenridge is swept out of the playoffs.

Class 2A

Albany 5

Hale Center 2

Albany advances to the Regional Finals after a series sweep of Hale Center.

The Lions 3-run 4th inning was the difference in the ball game.

Albany will take on New Deal in the Regional Finals.

The Lions are the final team remaining in the Big Country.

Game Two:

New Deal 8

Hawley 7

Game Three:

New Deal 4

Hawley 3

Hawley is eliminated by New Deal for the second straight season.

New Deal will take on Albany in the Regional Finals.