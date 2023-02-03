Friday night high school basketball took to the courts across the Big Country.

The Jim Ned Indians and the Merkel Badgers got together in Tuscola at Thornton Arena.

The Lady Indians continue to dominate the rest of the district., winning the game with a final score of 65-28. With this win they clinch their fifth outright district championship.

There was more action in Tuscola with varsity boys as Jim Ned are trying to stay in the hunt for the district title. As for Merkel, they want to stay in playoff contention.

The Indians complete the sweep in the final game of the night at Thornton Arena, 76-36 over the Badgers.

Over in Stamford, the Bulldogs hosted the Albany Lions who are pursing a district championship.

The Lions went on to beat the Bulldogs 47-28. Albany are now 7-2 in district play while Stamford falls to 2-6.

The Lady Bulldogs were the first game of the night up North. The Lady Bulldogs are trying to stay at the top of the district, Albany wants to knock them off.

Lady Lions are not able to get the job done as the Lady Bulldogs rolls over them 69-18, increasing their win streak to 13.