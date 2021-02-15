High School basketball playoffs takes a backseat to weather

This weather is wreaking havoc on the girls and boys playoff schedules this week.

The Abilene High Boys and Girls both did not play in their season finales last week because of weather.

It’s another challenge for the players to deal with this year, but Eagles Coach Justin Reese and Cooper Coach Bryan Conover believe they can handle it.

Justin Reese said, “We are kind of at the point now that if you can’t handle adversity, like schedules changing and stuff that you don’t want to happen, you are not going to be very successful this year. We are going to roll with it, and when we get a game, we are going to be ready to go.”

Bryan Conover said, “This has just been the season of so much thrown our way. We’ve asked our kids to do a whole lot this year; wear a mask, keep their own water bottle, do all these things they are not used to doing. This is just one more thing they will have to overcome. They’ll be ready to go when the time gets here.”

The Cougars and the Eagles are supposed to start the playoffs either Thursday or Friday, all depending on the weather.