2020 Players to Watch: Jackson Sepeda

Jackson Sepeda returns to the football field in 2020 as a senior running back for the Hamlin Pied Pipers. After Jevon Williams departure, Sepeda is in line to get most of the carries in the backfield. This summer, he’s doing his best to get in shape and be ready for the fall.

Jackson Sapeda said, “I’m trying to gain a little more speed back that I had in years prior and I’ve been trying to cut up some weight. Not necessarily lose weight but just slim down and get back to where I was at one point in time. Honestly, just having the team where we were, pick up where we left off from last season and just keep the thing rolling.”

During the 2019 season, Sepeda experienced an non-epileptic seizure. He spent three days at Cook Children’s hospital in Fort Worth and returned to school the same week. Two weeks later Sepeda joined his teammates against Cross Plains. He scored two touchdowns on the ground and one through the air capping off a remarkable return to the field.

Sepeda said, “I mean it’s always nice to have people behind you supporting you whenever something like that happens, it makes you feel like you have a family.”

Head Coach Russell Lucas said, “With Jackon’s desire to be on the field, it didn’t surprise me that as soon as he could be out there he was. I was surprised at how fast his body responded, I think everybody was surprised about that, but it didn’t seem to hold him back any. So, we were glad to see him back because when he left that day in the helicopter we weren’t sure if he’d ever play again and to be playing two weeks later was amazing.”

Sepeda knows he has a team behind him that’s ready to get back on the field in 2020 and compete for a success season.

Sepeda said, “I’m very confident in everybody that we can do exactly what we did, we’ve been looking forward to being seniors since we were freshmen. Now we get the chance to show what we can do and honestly just keep it going how we have been.”

Jackson Sepeda a 2020 BCH Sports Player to Watch.