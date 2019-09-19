Albany looks ahead to matchup with Hawley

The Albany Lions play the final game in their two week guantlett of state ranked teams.

Last week it was number 4 in class 3a division one Eastland at faith field. This week, the Lions are welcoming 11th ranked class 2A division one Hawley to town.

The Lions held their own against the Mavericks, and say it prepared them for another big physical team in the Bearcats.

Ben West said, “I think, like I said, last week it helped us playing Eastland. They’ll be just as physical as Eastland and their running back is just as big and just as fast. I think playing that game really helped us for this week. I think we’ll be a lot more prepared.”

BJ Morris said, “We gotta be really physical because Hawley’s a really physical team. Big lineman, big running back and they run hard, they’ll hit you hard, they’re hard to bring down, so we have to work on wrapping up. I think we did pretty good on offense. We’ve been doing pretty good the past few weeks and I feel like that’s really good for us.”

Hawley and Albany get together at faith field at 7:30.