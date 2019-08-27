Fullen’s head coaching debut at AHS inches closer

The countdown to the start of the 2019 season continues. We are at t-minus three days and counting.

The Abilene High Eagles are getting ready to start a new era on the north side.

Mike Fullen takes the sidelines as a head coach for the first time in his career.

Fullen’s been around the program for the last 20 years or so as an assistant, so none of this is new, but being “The Man” is new for Fullen.

Fullen said, “It’s a lot more paper work. A lot more logistical things that have nothing to do with football but everything to do with football because you are having to do things to make everything run smooth. When you are the defensive coordinator, you are kind of the head coach of the defense. So when you get into this, you are just the head coach of everything. That transition wasn’t so hard. It’s just getting the ship ready to sail.”

The Eagles are at home to start the new season against Amarillo Tascosa.

The Rebels are coming off a trip to the state semifinals in 2018. They kick at 7:30 p.m.