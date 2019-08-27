Statewide high school football series kicks off this weekend

Stream Texas Online Overtime Saturday mornings on this website

ABILENE, Texas (NEXSTAR) — High school football has finally returned to the Lone Star State, and with that comes the debut of a new weekly digital series: Texas Online Overtime.

Texas Online Overtime will take you across the State of Texas, looking at top teams from each region in Nexstar Media Group’s broadcasting area — all leading up to the UIL 2019 State Championships at AT&T Stadium in North Texas. The digital-only program will utilize the resources of sports teams in Abilene, Amarillo, Austin, Brownsville, El Paso, Lubbock, Midland, San Angelo, Texarkana, Tyler, Waco and Wichita Falls.

“Given the reach of Nexstar Media Group in Texas, this project is a natural fit with our company’s goal of providing unmatched local sports coverage,” said Nexstar’s Director of Digital Content Austin Kellerman. “Many of the teams we cover will meet in the playoffs. Texas Online Overtime allows football enthusiasts from across the state to get a weekly look at the state’s top teams before they arrive in Arlington.”

Texas Online Overtime will be released Saturday mornings on this website. It premieres Saturday, August 31. Clint Brakebill and Zach Martin of KAMR in Amarillo, Texas will bring you highlights and final scores from some of the biggest teams in Texas.

Don’t forget to join in on the conversation by using #txhsfb on Facebook and Twitter.

Latest Posts: