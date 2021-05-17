Highland and Goldthwaite in position for medals; Wylie’s Grigsby is six shots back at UIL State Golf Tournament

The first round of the UIL Boys State Golf Tournament is over.

In Class 5A, Wylie’s Karson Grigsby is just six shots off the pace. Grigsby shot a 4-over-par 76 on the first day at the course in Georgetown. He is in 23rd place.

In Class 2A, The Goldthwaite Eagles are in third place after the first round with a team total of 340. The Eagles Jackson Parker scored a hole-in-one in his round on Monday. Colorado City’s Will Maddox wasn’t to be out done. He scored a hole-in-one, as well.

In Class A, The Goldthwaite Eagles are tied for first place with Sterling City after a first day team total of 376.

The state tournament finishes up on Tuesday all across the Hill Country.