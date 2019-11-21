Historic season continues in Hawley

The Hawley Bearcats continue to make history in the 2019 season.

They won eleven games for the first time in school history.

This week, head coach Mitch Ables and his team try to win an Area championship for the first time in school history.

The Bearcats play tomorrow night for the second gold ball of the year.

It’s a big deal, but the coach is trying to m ake sure his guys are prepared like they do every week.

Head Coach Mitch Ables said, “There’s not really anything different, we’re still working on us, we’ve still got stuff we’ve got to clean up and get better at. We’re really trying to pay attention to detail and go from there. We’ve just got to play as close to mistake-free football as we can.”

Colton Marshall said, “Just doing the little things right and just having that brotherhood, trusting one another and them doing their job and everyone else doing their job. We’re all suffering in the weight room, going through the pain, but at the end of the day we all have a win underneath our belts and are living another day.”

32 teams are still alive in the Class 2A Division I playoffs.

Hawley is one of eight that are still undefeated this season.

The Bearcats take on New Deal in Snyder at 7 p.m. on Thursday night.