Historic seasons for Cisco boys and Westbrook girls come to an end

Lipan 59

Cisco 52

The Cisco Loboes magical season came to an end on Friday after falling to the 8th ranked Lipan Indians 59-52.

The Loboes went into halftime with a slim three-point lead, but were unable to hold off Lipan in the second half.

This was the first ever appearance for Cisco in the regional finals.

Nazareth 48

Westbrook 17

Four-time defending State Champion Nazareth knocked off the Westbrook Lady Wildcats 48-17.

This was Westbrook’s first appearance in the semi-finals in school history.

Nazareth’s defense proved to be too much for the Lady Wildcats on Friday, as Nazareth held Westbrook to just 6-points in the first half.