Homecoming approaches for slumping ACU Wildcats

The ACU Wildcats are in a funk, right now.

They are in the midst of a 2-game losing streak in the WAC/ASUN Challenge after losing to Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.

It’s Homecoming week for the Wildcats this week.

That means Alumni and former players are ocming to town to watch their old team.

It’s a fun week, but head coach Adam Dorrel has a message for his team.

Dorrel says, “Homecoming is very important at any university. It’s a very important deal for our program. I’ve really tried to highlight that since I’ve been here. There are two things that we need to do this week is stay out of the shenanigans involved in Homecoming and win the football game. They’re very disappointed in last week, and they want to get that taste out of their mouth. We are very excited. We had a great practice yesterday. We talk about the 24-hour rule. I was watching for that. Our guys were very positive and upbeat and moving on. We are very excited to play on Saturday.”

Lamar is coming to town this week for the Wildcats Homecoming game.

ACU beat Lamar a month ago, 56-0.