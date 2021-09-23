Homecoming game is a chance for Cooper to get better

Head coach Aaron Roan’s Cooper Cougars continue district play on Friday, and they are trying to get things turned around after losing their district opener last week.

This week’s game is homecoming for the Cougars.

It’s time for alumni to return to Abilene to check out the current team and to relive the old days.

As far as the current Cougars are concerned, they need to concentrate on playing better, so they can get their first district victory.

Roan said, “Homecoming is a great atmosphere and a great environment to play in. You’ve got a lot of folks that have a lot of pride in this campus and this community. They have an opportunity to come back, reunions and things like that, and reminisce about the glory days, if you will. Those are for those that have already graduated. For us, it’s an opportunity to go be a better football team. We’ll enjoy the atmosphere, as we do every week that we are able to play at Shotwell Stadium. It’s an awesome environment to play in. We are still focusing on us and being a better football team than we were last week.”

The Cougars are 0-1 in district for the firs time since 2017.

They try to even that mark against Granbury tomorrow night at 7 p.m. at Shotwell Stadium.