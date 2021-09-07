Howard Payne and HSU claim three of four ASC football awards

Howard Payne and Hardin-Simmons claim three of the four American Southwest Conference Players of the Week honors after Week 1.

CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Landon McKinney, QB, So., Howard Payne

Howard Payne sophomore quarterback Landon McKinney (Liberty City, Texas) threw for 353 yards on 20-for-31 passing with three touchdowns and no interceptions as the Yellow Jackets opened conference play with a 43-17 win over Texas Lutheran. He led HPU’s offense to 639 yards on the day.

CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Khristion Little, DE, So., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons sophomore defensive end Khristion Little (Tyler, Texas) had 1.5 sacks and five tackles, leading the No. 7 Cowboy defense in a 49-0 win over Wayland Baptist. His performance helped hold the Pioneers to just 10 yards rushing in the shutout.

CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Peyton Lowe, LB, So., Howard Payne

Howard Payne sophomore linebacker Peyton Lowe (Gunter, Texas) anchored the Yellow Jacket defense that held Texas Lutheran to just 358 yards in a conference-opening 43-17 win. He had a game-high 10 tackles, five solo, with one for a loss, a forced fumble and a quarterback hurry. This is Lowe’s second career Player of the Week honors.