Howard Payne falls 39-38 to Texas Lutheran in season opener

The Howard Payne Yellow Jackets opened their 2021 football season with a rollercoaster ride of a loss to Texas Lutheran.

Following a first half 14 point lead, the Bulldogs continued to put pressure on the Yellow Jackets, scoring a touchdown and converting on a two-point conversion with 1:47 remaining in the game to steal the win.

New Howard Payne Head Coach Jason Bachtel had only 29 days to prepare his team for the matchup after being hired in January, replacing former head coach Braxton Harris.

The Yellow Jackets fall to 0-1 to open the season with the loss.

HPU will search for win number one of the year when they face Hardin-Simmons in HSU’s season opener at Shelton Stadium February 13th.