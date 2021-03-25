Howard Payne in search of first winning record since 2005

The Howard Payne Yellow Jackets are at hoem for their season finale against Belhaven on Saturday.

A win means the Jackets post a winning record for the first time since 2005.

So, this game isn’t just for 5th place in the American Southwest Conference.

A win validates what Howard Payne players worked for over the past few years.

Jake Parker said, “Winning this last game gives us a winning season for the first time in a while. Winning, in general, is fun, so you want to go out with a win instead of a loss, especially with me and the other guys coming back next year, we want to win this last game on a positive note.”

Jason Bachtel said, “It’s just a great building tool, and it’s a great testament to these guys and the amount of work that they’ve put in. You get to build on something in my first year. I think it’s really special.”

The Yellow Jackets host Belhaven at Gordon Wood Stadium on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Both teams enter the game at 2-2.