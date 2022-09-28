The Howard Payne Yellowjackets continue American Southwest Conference play on Saturday, and head coach Jason Bachtel’s team is looking good, so far, this season.

The Jackets are at the top of the ASC with Mary Hardin-Baylor and Sul Ross State with a 2-0.

The Alums are noticing and having fun with it, but Bachtel says h is team has to stay sharp.

Bachtel said, “We get calls. We get texts, emails all the time of just being proud that people are seeing Howard Payne at the top of the conference. That motivates our guys. We are still a long way from where we want to be. We still have a lot of season left. In my opinion, this is the best conference in the nation. At any point in any day, if you don’t play your best ball, you can get knocked off, so we’ve got to be on our “A” game every single day here.”

The American Southwest Conference schedule continues for Howard Payne on Saturday in Alpine against Sul Ross.

The winner of the showdown remains at the top of the conference.