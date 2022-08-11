The Howard Payne Yellow Jackets start their third season with Jason Bachtel leading the way as head coach.

The Jackets made great strides with their best record in 17 season in 2021, and they finished in 4th place in the American Soutwest Conference.

This year, Bachtel’s team is picked to finish third behind powers Hardin-Simmons and Mary Hardin-Baylor.

All of that is nice, but HPU doesn’t want to be almost as good as those two programs.

Jason Bachtel, “We are asking all of them to be a sponge, instead of somebody that thinks they know everything. If we become a bunch of sponges and we figure out how become one of the gold standards. We said it from day one. We want to be a part of the gold standard, and right now, we are still a little bit of a ways away. We need to soak up knowledge and soak up what we want to do, and we’ll find ourselves as one of those tops.

Landon McKinney said, “It feels good to be back out here with my boys. Everybody is flying around. Everybody is very excited to back. On offense, we are putting in that work. Defense is putting in that work. It’s going to be a really exciting season this year.”

Howard Payne opens the 2022 season on September 3.

They are headed down to Seguin to take on Texas Lutheran.