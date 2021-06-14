Howard Payne looks forward to 2021 schedule

Howard Payne took big steps forward in the American Southwest Conference spring season of 2021.

Jason Bachtel took over as head coach right before the season started and led the Jackets to a 2-3 season.

Most of that team is coming back in the fall of 2021, and they have their eyes on moving to the top of the conference.

The season starts in conference play at home against Texas Lutheran and in Abilene with a game with McMurry.

The Yellowjackets meet Hendrix College in a nonconference game in Prosper. They travel to East Texas Baptist, and then play Sul Ross at home.

The Yellowjackets start the second half of the season in Georgetown against Southwestern.

Three of the final four games are in Brownwood against Belhaven, HSU, and Austin College.

The only road game in the final four games of the season is at Mary Hardin-Baylor.

2021 Howard Payne

Sept. 4- Texas Lutheran

Sept. 11- at McMurry

Sept. 18- Hendrix College in Prosper, Texas

Sept. 25: at East Texas Baptist

Oct. 2: Sul Ross St.

Oct. 16: at Southwestern

Oct. 23: Belhaven

Oct. 30: HSU Cowboys

Nov. 6: at Mary Hardin-Baylor

Nov. 16: Austin College