The Howard Payne Yellowjackets are going to throw it back with their gold alternate helmet again in 2022.

Au Concepts and Designs, who does helmet decals for schools all over Texas, released the new look gold helmet the Yellowjackets are going to wear at least some during the upcoming season.

The gold helmet is used to honor the 1971 team from Howard Payne that is considered to be the best team in school history.

The nose bumper says, ‘Yo Jackets.’ Each side of the helmet features an H-P-U decal. The back features a state of Texas decal and an American Southwest Conference decal.

Howard Payne is coming off a 7-3 season in 2021.