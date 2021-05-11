Howard Payne Sports Partners With Nike And BSN Sports

BROWNWOOD, Texas – The Howard Payne University athletic department today announced that it has entered into a five-year sponsorship and product supply agreement with Nike through BSN SPORTS, to be the official apparel, footwear and uniform provider for Howard Payne athletics.

“We are thrilled about our new partnership, which will help us continue to provide the best experience possible for all of our students,” said Hunter Sims, HPU director of athletics. “We believe this agreement will significantly benefit us while enhancing HPU’s brand through Nike and BSN.”

“We are excited to partner with the Howard Payne University & Nike in elevating the performance and impact of their athletic programs,” said Terry Moffett, state director (TX) of BSN SPORTS. “This strategic partnership provides the finest apparel and athletic products to the benefit of each student-athlete representing the Yellow Jackets and we are pleased that we can elevate their experience.”

As a result of this new partnership-agreement, BSN will be the exclusive service provider for athletic equipment, practice and competition apparel; while all sports programs will be outfitted with Nike competitive gear. The agreement maximizes department buying power through strategic consolidation of annual purchases, enhances global marketing and promotional opportunities and provides numerous discounts, incentives & awards for the HPU athletics family.

About NIKE, INC.

NIKE, Inc., based near Beaverton, Oregon, is the world’s leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Wholly owned NIKE, Inc. subsidiaries include Converse Inc., which designs, markets and distributes athletic lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories; and Hurley International LLC, which designs, markets and distributes surf and youth lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories.

About BSN SPORTS

BSN SPORTS is the leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods apparel and equipment. A division of Varsity Brands, BSN SPORTS markets and distributes its products to over 100,000 institutional and team sports customers in colleges and universities, middle and high schools, and recreational programs throughout the United States via catalog, e-commerce, and direct sales. Focused on providing game-changing solutions through local partnerships, multi-brand selection and one-stop shopping for equipment and uniforms, BSN SPORTS’ more than 2,000 employees have been helping elevate participation in team sports since 1972. For more information about BSN SPORTS please visit www.bsnsports.com.