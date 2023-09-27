BROWNWOOD, Texas (BCH Sports) – Howard Payne is coming off their bye week as well as an American Southwest Conference record setting victory, over Lyon College.

The Yellow Jackets shut out the Scots 85-0, but the real challenge comes this weekend.

HPU travels to Abilene opening up conference play in a showdown against the Hardin-Simmons Cowboys.

It’s a long-time rivalry between the two and first season head coach, Kevin Bachtel says this match-up will be a test.

“I just know that going in that they’re going to be physical, they’re going to be big, they’re going to be athletic, you know they’re going to be very hard to beat,” said coach Bachtel.

“I mean anybody will have a hard time beating them but, they’re always going to play good against us and they’re not going to overlook us. So, expect we’re going to have to bring our “A” game. That’s just the way it’s going to be.”

Bachtel added, “I think it’s going to be that way all year. I think our conference will be better overall, but you know to open with Hardin-Simmons it’s a big eye opener. How good are we? Are we not as good as we think? So, we’re going to learn a lot about that game.”

Howard Payne enters Saturday’s contest 3-0 while HSU are 2-1.

This season the game is held at Shelton Stadium with kick-off set for 1 p.m.