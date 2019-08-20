Howard Payne teaching culture to new faces

The Howard Payne Yellowjackets are in the process of getting ready to start the 2019 season.

Head coach Braxton Harris is entering his fourth season as the leader of the program, and it’s been an uphill battle to get Howard Payne into the top half of the American Southwest Conference.

There are over one-hundred new faces on the field this year, and getting them ready to go is priority number one for Harris and his coaching staff.

Harris said, “I think you’ve got to be able to understand what you are trying to do schematically, quickly. With the shortened camp, everything happens quick in this process, so we’ve got to be able to understand those things. More importantly, we’ve got to take those 100 or so new guys that we had come in here and get them to understand what the culture is and what Howard Payne football is and be able to simulate to that culture and to that situation of who we are. That’s the number one thing. We’ve got to focus on the opportunity that we have today, and not focus on anything farther than what we have in front of us today.”

The Yellowjackets open the 2019 season in Sherman against Austin College on September 7.