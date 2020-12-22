Howard Payne’s Braxton Harris resigns as head football coach

BROWNWOOD, Texas – December 20, 2020 – The Howard Payne University athletic department today announced that head football coach Braxton Harris will be leaving HPU. The Howard Payne administration will begin the search to find a replacement immediately.

Braxton Harris has been the head football coach at Howard Payne University for the past three seasons leading the Yellow Jackets to a 5-5 record in 2019.

Harris is reportedly leaving Howard Payne to accept an assistant job at an FCS school.

“We are thankful for Coach Harris’ leadership and elevating the status of the HPU football program,” said Hunter Sims, director of athletics. “We wish him lots of success in the future.”

The HPU football team will report back to campus on January 7th with its first practice on January 9th. With the Fall 2020 season moved to the spring semester due to COVID, the Yellow Jackets will have their first game at home on Saturday, February 6th versus Texas Lutheran University, a 12:00 noon start time.