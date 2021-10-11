Howard Payne’s Castor named ASC Defensive Player Of The Week

BCH Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHARDSON, Texas- The American Southwest Conference announced its weekly women’s soccer awards and Howard Payne University senior Delaney Castor was honored as the defensive player of the week.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Delaney Castor, GK, Sr., Howard Payne
Howard Payne senior goalkeeper Delaney Castor (Irving, Texas) broke the school record with 24 saves in a 2-2 double-overtime tie with Mary Hardin-Baylor. She also had five saves in a 2-1 win against Concordia Texas. This is Castor’s second career Player of the Week award.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Big Country Immigration

More Big Country Immigration

BCH Sports

Trending stories