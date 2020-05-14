Howard Payne’s Haines And Swonger Receive ASC Medal Of Honor

RICHARDSON, Texas – Howard Payne University’s Xavier Haines and Jessica Swonger were two of twenty-four graduating student-athletes from the 12 American Southwest Conference member institutions honored by the conference and their institutions as 2019-20 ASC Scholar-Athlete Medal of Honor recipients.

The ASC Scholar-Athlete Medal of Honor is presented to one male and one female member of the graduating class who has compiled the most outstanding record in academics, athletics and leadership over their collegiate career. The award is presented annually by the Faculty Athletics Representative at each conference member institution.

Xavier Haines | Baseball | History| Belton, Texas

Xavier is 8-1 overall on the mound over three seasons for the Yellow Jackets. He started the 2020 season off 3-0 and with a 3.06 ERA. A two-time Academic All-Conference selection, Xavier has been involved in the HPU Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and numerous other organizations.

Jessica Swonger | Women’s Soccer | Pre-Law/Psychology | Mountain Home, AR

Jessica will graduate with a degree in pre law and psychology while being a member of the Guy D. Newman Honors Academy. Swonger has started in 30 of her 45 games played as a Lady Jacket, recording 6 shots, 4 shot on goals, one assist and one goal. Jessica has been very involved on campus, being the president of both Chi Alpha Omega and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes organizations. Swonger received multiple achievement awards throughout her four years at HPU receiving, Honorable Mention All-Conference in the fall of 2016, American Southwest Conference Academic All-Conference 2016-2019, while also making the Presidents List all three years. Swonger will attend law school with hopes to become a human rights attorney.

Recipients of the 2019-20 ASC Scholar-Athlete Medal of Honor represent 12 different conference sports and include individuals who graduated with academic honors, hold admission to graduate-level programs, are members of academic honor societies and campus organizations; competed on national, conference or division title teams; earned Academic All-America, ASC All-Academic, Distinguished Scholar-Athlete and All-Conference honors; and who served as volunteers, tutors and mentors within the campus and the community.