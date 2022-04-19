Howard Payne sophomore Trinity Johnson (Poolville, Texas) is the American Southwest Conference Women’s Tennis Player of the Week.

Johnson recorded a 6-2, 6-2 victory in number four singles at Sul Ross State while partnering with Mikayla Hernandez in number two double for an 8-4 victory.

The Lady Jackets won the match 6-3 over the Lobos.

Yellowjackets freshman Nicolas Gates (League City, Texas) is the American Southwest Conference Men’s Co-West Division Men’s Player of the Week.

Gates is the recorded his first number one singles victory of the season in a 9-0 Yellow Jacket victory at Sul Ross State.

Gates had a 6-2, 6-in singles and partnered with Logan Knight for an 8-0 win in number two doubles.