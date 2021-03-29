Howard Payne’s Lowe picks up ASC West Defensive Player of the Week

RICHARDSON, Texas – The American Southwest Conference today announced its weekly football awards for the last time this season and Howard Payne University freshman Peyton Lowe was recognized as the ASC West Division Defensive Player of the Week after his performance against Belhaven University.

WEST DIVISION DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Peyton Lowe

Howard Payne freshman linebacker Peyton Lowe (Gunter, Texas) led the Yellow Jackets with a game-high 16 tackles, 11 solo, with one for a loss and a forced fumble in a loss to Belhaven.