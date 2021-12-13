Howard Payne’s Neal is the ASC Women’s Player of the Week

Howard Payne junior guard Bria Neal (Laplace, La.) is the American Southwest Conference Women’s Player of the Week.

Neal led the Lady Jackets by averaging 25.0 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game as they were 1-1 on the week.

She finished with a game-high 24 points to go with eight rebounds in a five-point loss to Sul Ross State.

Neal followed with career-highs of 26 points and 17 rebounds in a non-conference 65-62 overtime road win at Austin.

This is Neal’s third Player of the Week of her career.

