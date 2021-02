Howard Payne senior kicker Blake Phipps (Dripping Springs, Texas) is the ASC West Division Special Teams Player of the Week.

Phipps connected on seven kickoffs for a 58.6 yard average and four touchbacks in the Yellow Jacket’s one-point loss to Texas Lutheran.

He also blasted a 42-yard field goal in the second quarter and was 5-for-5 on extra point chances.

Howard Payne continues the season on Saturday at HSU at 1 p.m.