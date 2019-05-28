HPU's Payne is 1st team All-Region

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

May 28, 2019 - The 2019 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Div. III All-Region teams and Regional Players of the Year have been announced in all eight regions. The teams are voted on by members of the American Baseball Coaches Association and the process is led by the ABCA NCAA Div. III All-America Committee.

A First Team All-West Region selection in the outfield, Noah Payne finished the regular season third in the American Southwest Conference in batting avg. at .401, second in slugging pct. at .768, second in on base pct. with .508, first in runs scored with 50, sixth in RBIs with 44, fifth in total bases with 109, first in hit by pitches with 15, sixth in stolen bases with 18, and first in the nation in triples with 12. He received all-conference honors all four years playing for the Jackets including 1st Team All-ASC this season. Payne was also recognized as a First Team All-West Region Selection with D3Baseball.com.

ABCA/Rawlings All-Region first-team selections are nominated for ABCA/Rawlings All-America honors. The ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Div. III All-Americans will be announced the evening of Thursday, May 30. The ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove teams for all divisions will be announced Wednesday, June 19.

The ABCA All-America team was first recognized in 1949 and now includes nine divisions: NCAA Divisions I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA Divisions I, II and III, Pacific Association Division, and high school. ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove teams were first recognized in 2007.

