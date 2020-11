Howard Payne senior forward Tyrell Thompson (Houston, Texas) led the Yellow Jackets with 19 points and nine boards to go with a pair of assists and two steals in an 87-68 loss at East Texas Baptist on Monday.

Thompson shot 8-of-12 from the field and was 2-for-4 from outside.

The Yellowjackets continue the season on Saturday in Stephenville against Tarleton State.