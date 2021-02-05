Yellowjackets start the year with Texas Lutheran

The Howard Payne Yellowjackets are at home to start the season.

The Yellowjackets look like they are getting ready to turn a corner after going 5-5 in the 2019 season.

The hiccup is former Head Coach Braxton Harris is gone and Jason Bachtel took over a month ago.

That’s not a lot of time to work with a team, but Bachtel says his team has been ready to play for almost six months.

Head Coach Jason Bachtel said, “I think Coach Harris did an absolutely great job of hiring quality men who coach football but they also love kids. With the quick turnaround, my number one goal was how do we keep everything in tact without destroying everything and having to restart from ground zero. The truth of the matter is me taking over for me is ground zero but for our kids and our coaches it’s right where they left off from the fall.”

The Yellowjackets start 2021 at Gordon Wood Stadium tomorrow. Their game with Texas Lutheran starts at 1.