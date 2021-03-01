HPU’s Campos and Luera earn ASC West Division honors

RICHARDSON, Texas – Howard Payne University junior Tia Campos was named the American Southwest Conference West Division Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced along with its other weekly softball awards. She is joined by shortstop Aurora Luera as the Hitter of the Week in the West Division.

WEST DIVISION PITCHER OF THE WEEK – Tia Campos, RHP, Jr., Howard Payne

Howard Payne junior righty Tia Campos (Winters, Texas) went 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA, striking out 10 and allowing 13 hits and one walk over 14 frames. She fanned eight in a 7-3 victory over Southwestern Assemblies of God. Campos followed with two strikeouts and just five hits allowed in a 4-0 shutout of UT Dallas.

WEST DIVISION HITTER OF THE WEEK – Aurora Luera, SS, Sr., Howard Payne

Howard Payne senior shortstop Aurora Luera (Slaton, Texas) helped the Yellow Jackets go 4-1 on the week, hitting .450 (9-for-20) with four runs, a double and a triple. She was 4-for-4 with a run and a triple in the 7-3 victory over Southwestern Assemblies of God.