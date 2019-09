Howard Payne sophomore quarterback Caleb Estes (Rockwall, Texas) was 26-of-33 passing for 315 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions in the Yellow Jackets’ 48-34 season-opening victory at Austin College.

In his debut for HPU, he threw for 266 yards and four TDs in the first half on 21 of 25 passing.

Four HPU receivers caught TDs and ten different receivers caught passes from Estes in the game, while he rushed 11 times for 52 yards and another score.