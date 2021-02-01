HPU’s Harris and HSU’s Tatum share ASC honor

Howard Payne senior guard Chelsey Harris (Waco, Texas) and Hardin-Simmons sophomore guard Samantha Tatum (Grapevine, Texas) are ASC Players of the Week in the West Division.

Harris scored a game-high 22 points on 8-of-15 shooting to pass the 1,000-career point mark as the Lady Jackets won at Ozarks 85-69. She also had three rebounds, two assists and two steals in the victory for her second career Player of the Week.

Tatum led the Cowgirls to a pair of road wins with 15.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game. She shot 54.2 percent (13-of-24) from the field and 41.7 percent (5-of-12) from outside. In a 73-49 win at Concordia Texas, Tatum had 18 points and five boards. She followed with 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists in a 71-64 victory at Mary Hardin-Baylor.