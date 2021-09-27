HPU’s McKinney and Smith honored by American Southwest Conference

Howard Payne quarterback Landon McKinney and kick returner Selah Smith were honored by the American Southwest Conference on Monday.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Landon McKinney, QB, So., Howard Payne

Howard Payne sophomore quarterback sophomore quarterback Landon McKinney (Linerty City, Texas) led the Yellow Jackets to a 49-38 win over East Texas Baptist to remain undefeated on the season. He was 23-of-38 passing for 405 yards with three touchdowns and one rushing. This is McKinney’s second Player of the Week of the season and third of his career.

SPECIAL TEAMS OF THE WEEK – Selah Smith, KR, Jr., Howard Payne

Howard Payne junior kick returner Selah Smith (Marshall, Texas) returned a kickoff 81 yards for a touchdown right after a Yellow Jacket safety, giving HPU a 22-17 lead at the start of the third quarter. Smith also caught three passes for 31 yards in a 49-38 road win.