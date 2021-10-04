HPU’s McKinney claims 3rd ASC honor

RICHARDSON, Texas – The American Southwest Conference today announced its weekly football awards and Howard Payne University’s Landon McKinney was named the ASC Offensive Player of the Week for the third time this season.

The sophomore quarterback Landon McKinney (Liberty City, Texas) was 17-for-30 passing for 335 yards and six touchdowns in the Yellow Jackets’ 73-30 win over Sul Ross State.

His touchdown passes tied the school record. McKinney also ran for a score.

The Yellowjackets are 5-0 for the first time since 2002, and the team’s 73 points on Saturday is the most scored by a Howard Payne team since 1929.