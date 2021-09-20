HPU’s Parker and Jakubowski earn ASC honors

Howard Payne senior wide receiver Jake Parker (Whitehouse, Texas) is the American Southwest Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

Parker led the Yellow Jacket offense in a 55-21 win over Hendrix. He finished with seven catches for 181 yards and three touchdowns. He had catches of 20, 9 and 9 yards.

This is Parker’s second Player of the Week award of his career.

Howard Payne junior defensive end James Jakubowski (Tatum, Texas) in the American Southwest Conference Defensively Player of the Week.

Jakubowski led the Yellow Jacket defense that held Hendrix to 82 rushing yards in a 55-21 win.

He finished with seven tackles, four solo, 2.5 for a loss, two sacks and a forced fumble.