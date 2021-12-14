HPU’s Parker earns second team All-American recognition from AFCA

WACO, Texas- The American Football Coaches Association announced the 2021 All-American teams, and Howard Payne University’s Jake Parker was named Second-Team All-American.

Parker played in all 10 games for the Yellow Jackets and led the ASC in four major offensive categories at the end of the season, including total receiving yards (1,113), yards per game (111.9), receptions (52), and touchdowns (13 receiving, 15 total). Parker had a season-long reception of 70 yards versus Mary Hardin-Baylor and a game-high 184 yards receiving versus East Texas Baptist.

Parker ran 10 times for 119 yards and a touchdown and was 2-for-2 passing for 24 yards. In addition, he returned four kicks for 66 yards, 14 punts for 191 yards, and a touchdown and posted four solo tackles and two interceptions on defense.

Parker was a second-team D3Football.com All-American selection in the spring. This year, he has been named the American Southwest Conference Offensive Player of the Year, First-Team All-Conference, Regional Player of the Year, and First-Team All-Region.