HPU’s Parker is the ASC Off. Player of the Year

RICHARDSON, Texas- The American Southwest Conference announced the 2021 football All-Conference awards, and 13 Howard Payne University players were recognized on the lists. Jake Parker was named Offensive Player of the Year.

Jake Parker – Offensive Player of the Year – 1st Team All-Conference Offense – Wide receiver

Parker played in all 10 games for the Yellow Jackets and led the ASC in four major offensive categories at the end of the season, including total receiving yards (1,113), yards per game (111.9), receptions (52), and touchdowns (13 receiving, 15 total). Parker had a season-long reception of 70 yards versus Mary Hardin-Baylor and a game-high 184 yards receiving versus East Texas Baptist. He also ran 10 times for 119 yards and a touchdown and was 2-for-2 passing for 24 yards. In addition, he returned four kicks for 66 yards, 14 punts for 191 yards, and a touchdown and posted four solo tackles and two interceptions on defense. He was named offensive player of the week one time this season. This is Jake’s second time receiving all-conference honors.

Tyler Howard – 2nd Team All-Conference Offense- Guard

Howard started in seven games for the Yellow Jackets and was an anchor on the offensive line that helped the Jackets to a league-best 341.9 yards per game passing. This is Tyler’s second time receiving all-conference honors.

James Jakubowski- 2nd Team All-Conference- Defensive Lineman

Jakubowski played in all 10 games for the Yellow Jackets and had 55 tackles, 5 for loss, and three sacks on the season. This is his second time receiving all-conference honors.

Kyle Bell- 2nd Team All-Conference Defense- Defensive Back

Bell played in all 10 games for the Yellow Jackets and finished the regular season fifth in the ASC in total tackles with 67 and averaged 6.70 per game. This is his second time receiving all-conference honors.

Otis Lanier- 3rd Team All-Conference Offense- Wide Receiver

Lanier played in all 10 games for the Yellow Jackets and finished the season second on the team in receiving yards with 807. Additionally, he completed the regular season second in the ASC in yards per game with 80.70. He scored nine touchdowns and had a season-long reception of 79 yards versus Austin College.

Bryant Williams – 3rd Team All-Conference Offense – Offensive Tackle

Williams started in all 10 games for the Yellow Jackets and was an anchor on the offensive line that helped the Jackets to a league-best 341.9 yards per game passing.

Blake Phipps- 3rd Team All-Conference Offense- Kicker

Phipps played in all ten games for the Yellow Jackets and broke the school record for PATs in a single game with 10 and most PATs in a season with 46. He finished the regular season 2nd in the ASC in PATs made and field goals made with six.

Peyton Lowe- 3rd Team All-Conference Defense- Line Backer

Lowe played in all 10 games for the Yellow Jackets and made 60 tackles, 11.5 for loss. He also recorded three sacks and two interceptions. He was named ASC player of the week one time the season, and this is his second time receiving all-conference honors.

Landon McKinney – Honorable Mention Offense – Quarterback

Mckinney played in all 10 games for the Yellow Jackets and led the ASC with 2,840 yards passing on 160-of-269 attempts with 32 touchdowns. He had a game-high 405 yards passing against East Texas Baptist. Landon was named ASC player of the week three times this season.

Aaron Alderete – Honorable Mention Defense – Defensive Lineman

Aaron played in all 10 games for the Yellow Jackets and made 39 tackles, 2.0 for loss, and 1.5 sacks. He had a game-high 16 tackles against Belhaven. This is his second time receiving all-conference honors.

Dai’Shawn Fisher – Honorable Mention Defense – Linebacker

Fisher played in all 10 games for the Yellow Jackets and made 67 tackles, 10 for loss, and had one forced fumble. He had a game-high 10 tackles against Mary Hardin-Baylor.

Dylan Zeno – Honorable Mention Defense – Defensive Back

Zeno played in all 10 games for the Yellow Jackets and had 19 total tackles, one forced fumble, one interception, and three pass breakups.

Reed Collins – Outstanding Sportsman Team of the Year – Tight end

Collins played in all 10 games for the Yellow Jackets and received five passes for 19 yards and one touchdown.